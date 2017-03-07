The Society of Women Engineers to Conduct Congressional Outreach Event on STEM in Washington

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.— The Society of Women Engineers, a not-for-profit educational and service organization that empowers women to succeed in the field of engineering and a member of the Automation Federation, will conduct a congressional outreach event March 15-16.

The Automation Federation and its founding organization, the International Society of Automation (ISA), sponsor the event.

The event, centered on the theme of "Diversity and Inclusion Fuels Innovation in STEM,” is designed to increase awareness within the US Congress of the need for and the importance of increased diversity and inclusion in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) workforce.

Open to other STEM-focused organizations, the SWE Capitol Hill Day will include: discussions relating to the importance of STEM with government leaders; training on how to conduct meetings with elected officials; organization-specific meetings with select representatives; and a reception at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC., which will be held 5-7 p.m. March 15 in room 2043 (formerly B-338). In keeping with tradition, the SWE Capitol Hill Day and reception are a celebratory highlight of SWE’s two-day visit to Capitol Hill.

For more information, visit societyofwomenengineers.swe.org.