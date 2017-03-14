Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence and Amrikart to Host HxGN LOCAL Montreal

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI — Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence today announced it will join Amrikart, an established Canadian metrology integrator and strategic partner, to host HxGN LOCAL Montreal, a three-day Technology Open House from March 28–30.

The event will take place at Amrikart's headquarters located at 3605 Rue Isabelle, Brossard, QC J4Y 2R2, Canada, in the greater Montreal area. Starting at 8 a.m., the doors will open to guests for registration and morning refreshments. At 9 a.m., a full program of company presentations and Hexagon product walk-throughs will be presented by experts from Hexagon and Amrikart, followed by a question and answer session. Visitors will have the opportunity see live demonstrations of portable metrology solutions and inspection software applied to industrial components.

The Technology Open House will feature a full range of portable measurement products including a ROMER Absolute arm, the latest in Leica Absolute Tracker systems, 3D Optical Scanners (3DOS) and PC-DMIS inspection software. Amrikart is a laser tracker solutions specialist building custom interfaces for industries such as aerospace, automotive, defense and more. The event will also showcase the 7.10.7 SF coordinate measuring machine built for harsh shop floor environments, and the GLOBAL Advantage HTA (High Throughput & Accuracy) designed for compression blade measurement. Amrikart's expansive facility offers the most advanced technology within 16,000 square-feet of workspace utilized by their expert team to test various application scenarios and solutions using high precision measurement equipment.

“Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence is pleased to join forces with Amrikart to showcase our best-in-class portable metrology solutions," states David Hill, sales manager for Canada, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence. "Amrikart is a company continuously searching for new methods to optimize the manufacturing and assembly of large-scale parts. Their impressive facility is the ideal venue to host an open house for local manufacturers seeking real answers to solve quality or process control issues. We are looking forward to the event and working with technology experts who can readily deploy the speed and confidence delivered by our intelligent measurement solutions."

For more information, visit www.amrikart.com and HexagonMI.com.