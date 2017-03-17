UL and EOS Announce Metal AM Training Collaboration

NORTHBROOK, IL — UL, a global safety science organization, and EOS, the global technology leader for industrial 3D printing of metals and polymers, announced a collaboration in which UL will provide AM training and facility safety services to EOS clients. The initial goal of the relationship is to advance quality and safety within the AM industry and enhance the EOS customer experience.

“Safety management is the most essential thing any organization can do to protect its people and its AM investment,” said Glynn Fletcher, president, EOS North America. “The hands-on training UL has developed is a comprehensive program designed to ensure students focus not only on making great AM parts, but also to fully understand the unique safety requirements working with metal powder on machines like the EOS M 290.”

As part of the agreement, UL will provide AM metals training as well as facility safety services to EOS clients. The training, “Applied AM Metals,” is a five-day hands-on custom course that features EOS metal AM technology while focusing on process and material fundamentals, design, build planning, process parameters, critical safety factors, post-processing and quality evaluation. The course will be offered as an alternative to existing EOS Basic training and held at the UL Additive Manufacturing Competency Center (AMCC) located in Louisville, KY.

EOS will offer the UL AM training and facility safety services to customers who are in the process of purchasing or have recently purchased EOS metal AM technology. EOS and UL plan to launch the collaboration immediately.

“With the significant growth of metal AM, particularly for production parts, the collaboration with EOS – a recognized industry leader – will help accelerate metal AM innovation in a safe and consistent manner while optimizing and protecting the customer’s AM investment,” said Simin Zhou, UL vice president of digital manufacturing.

For more information, visit www.UL.com/AM. To learn about EOS, visit www.EOS.info.