MoviTHERM and TecnoVideo Partner Up, Providing Protective Camera Enclosures

IRVINE, CA — MoviTHERM announces a US distribution partnership with Italian Camera Enclosure Manufacturer TecnoVideo, S.R.L.

TecnoVideo, located in Villaverla-Vicenza, Italy specializes in the design and manufacture of stainless steel protective camera enclosures for harsh and hazardous environments. Available enclosures are suitable for visible, day/night cameras as well as a variety if thermal cameras. Camera enclosures manufactured for thermal cameras are equipped with exotic viewing glasses made from Germanium (GE) or Zinc Selenide (ZiSe) to allow for optimum transmission of mid-wave and long-wave thermal cameras. The range of enclosure sizes makes them ideally suitable for small, medium and large size cameras. The environmental protection offered spans from simple weatherproof, outdoor applications, air and water cooling to full explosion proof enclosures with ATEX certifications.

MoviTHERM will be expanding on the enclosure offerings with the addition of purge and pressurization controllers for cost-effective hazardous location applications for Class 1/Div 1, Class 1/Div 2, Class 2/Div 1 and Class 2/Div 2 rated locations.

"We are excited about this partnership," said Markus Tarin, president and CEO. "Almost all industrial thermal monitoring applications require some form of protection for cameras. Finding the right camera enclosure for any particular camera model and environment can be a daunting and time consuming task. With our continued effort to offer value added products and services, we now have a complete line of camera enclosure solutions for just about any situation. Whether our customers are just looking to add an enclosure to their application, or acquiring a turnkey thermal imaging system from MoviTHERM, they can continue to rely on us for the right solution."

In addition to offering a complete lineup of high-quality camera enclosures, MoviTHERM also provides application consulting services to assist customers with selecting the right enclosure for their particular application.

“We also offer integration services to assist customers with mounting their cameras into these enclosures," added Markus Tarin. "There are a lot of things to consider, such as controlling a heater for the viewing glass, how to power the camera inside the enclosure, how to manage the camera’s connectivity to the outside, maybe adding a copper-to-fiber media converter for long cable runs or an internal temperature and moisture sensor. We even offer custom modification to the enclosure, if needed. That is where MoviTHERM is different. We look at how we can provide the most value to our customers with what we do and know best, so our customers can focus on their core business.”