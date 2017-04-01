Mitutoyo Dial Test Indicators

Mitutoyo America Corporation announces the release of lever-type dial test indicators with increased durability, sensitivity and readability.

A wide array of styli and ruby tips allows for probing of many applications. Stylus length is marked on the dial face to assist customers when ordering replacement styli.

To improve readability, a glare-free, flat crystal face has been incorporated to allow for easy viewing of graduations. In addition, the font and dial face color were changed. Multiple layers of hard, smudge-resistant coatings on the crystal prevent scratches and contamination.

An O-ring seal on the bezel provides smooth rotation and prevents oil and dust from contaminating the dial face. A flange was added to prevent the bezel from becoming detached during use. Optional limit hands can be attached to the bezel, allowing for easy identification of tolerance limits.

Improved impact-resistance and a one-piece internal assembly protect your indicator. The one-piece assembly also makes replacement of internal components simple, should service be required. A unique sub-plate structure has been incorporated into all models to prevent the stylus from becoming loose. Redesigned mounting of the gears allows the indicators to maintain good trackability even with prolonged use.

Choose from a variety of dial positions: horizontal, horizontal with a 20-degree tilted face, vertical and parallel.

Mitutoyo America Corporation

(630) 820-9666

marketing@mitutoyo.com

www.mitutoyo.com