R&R Fixtures Modular Fixturing

Introducing R&R Fixtures new modular fixturing for very large, heavy, robust parts. The new M12 plates and components are strong and sturdy, giving you the stability you need to get the job done easily and efficiently no matter how substantial the part. R&R Fixtures base plates are available in custom and standard sizes up to 60 x 120 in. (1500 x 3000mm) and are labeled on all 4 sides for quicker setup and documentation. No more worries about how to accomplish that huge project.

