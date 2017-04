In this webinar, you’ll learn how Arena helps medical device companies with FDA compliance and audits, and how Product-centric QMS solutions enable medical device companies to achieve and maintain regulatory compliance and reduce project/compliance cost.

Stereo microscopes are a key element in your quality control, failure analysis, inspection and rework processes. This webinar will demonstrate how innovative capabilities from Leica’s new S9 stereo microscopes can save you time, increase productivity and enable documentation and team training through digital imaging.