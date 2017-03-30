Creaform HandySCAN 3D Scanner Now Certified by Airbus

LÉVIS, QUÉBEC — Creaform's flagship metrology-grade portable 3D scanner, the HandySCAN 3D, has been certified by Airbus and will be added to the company’s next Technical Equipment Manual (TEM) release.

This certification comes following the recognition of HandySCAN 3D’s specifications by the French National Laboratory for Metrology & Testing (LNE). Combined with Creaform’s powerful and easy-to-use VXelements software.

Users can digitize dent damage on metallic parts with the accuracy of up to 0.030 mm (0.0012 inch) and a resolution of up to 0.050 mm (0.002 inch with high repeatability and traceable certificate.

With its design and real-time software visualization, the 3D scanner ensures ultra-short learning curves so operators can get the critical information they need to regardless of their experience levels.

Because it is so light and small, it can be used in any work environment, such as a hangar or outdoors, as it adapts to ambient and tarmac lighting. Users can easily perform 3D surface inspection of any part of an aircraft—including on and under wings.

“This certification by an industry leader like Airbus symbolizes Creaform’s commitment to helping the aerospace as much as the automotive industries address their high-level of GD&T (Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing) requirements,” said Jérôme-Alexandre Lavoie, product manager at Creaform. “With this certification, more and more industry players are turning to Creaform technologies to facilitate and speed up their 3D measurement processes to carry out accurate assessments of aircraft mechanical damage. Our goal is to provide user-friendly and highly advanced solutions to get airplanes back in the skies faster and enable airlines to slash the high costs associated with grounded aircraft.”

Creaform HandySCAN 3D scanners will soon be listed in the Airbus Technical Equipment Manual (TEM) which is referenced in the company’s Structure Repair Manual (SRM) and will apply to Airbus A320, A330/A340, A380, A300/A310 models. In the meantime, quality control engineers and MRO operators looking to improve their turnaround times and profitability can contact Creaform to find out more about the solution.

