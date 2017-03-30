Proto Labs Adds PolyJet Technology to Its 3D Printing Service Offering

MAPLE PLAIN, MN — Proto Labs Inc. announced the addition of PolyJet technology to its industrial 3D printing service at the Advanced Design & Manufacturing Expo in Cleveland.

PolyJet provides product designers and engineers with the ability to manufacture elastomeric and overmolded prototypes without investing in tooling.

Product developers can leverage PolyJet to create 3D-printed parts comprised of both elastomeric and rigid materials as well as multiple colors. Its material selection includes multiple Shore A hardnesses of tear-resistant Agilus 30 for increased durability. PolyJet parts exhibit smooth surface finishes and can support complex geometries with flexible features.

“The addition of PolyJet is a testament to our effort to further expand our capabilities in a technology-agnostic manner,” said Rich Baker, CTO at Proto Labs. “We firmly believe in providing a variety of manufacturing options so that our customers can choose the best process for their particular application.”

Like other 3D printing processes, PolyJet builds parts layer-by-layer. The machine jets out droplets of liquid photopolymers onto the build platform where they are immediately UV cured. Once the build is complete, support structures are removed, and the parts are ready without the need for additional finishing.

Proto Labs’ 3D printing service now includes four technologies: stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, and PolyJet. The company’s proprietary software and digital approach to manufacturing allows customers to upload a 3D CAD file of their design at protolabs.com, receive an instant quote, and have 3D-printed parts in hand within days.

