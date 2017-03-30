Trescal Announces Participation With French Air Force PAF Tour of U.S.

PARIS — Trescal, an instrument calibration and services company in the U.S., will participate with the French Air Force’s precision aerobatic demonstration team, the Patrouille de France (PAF) during its tour of the U.S.

The PAF tour commemorates the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into WWI.

It has been more than 30 years since the PAF performed in North America. Trescal, with global headquarters in France, is one of a few companies invited to be partners on this exceptional mission which underscores the strong historical relationship between France and the Unites States. The dates of the tour are March 23–May 6.

Formed in 1952, the PAF flies eight Alpha‐Jet aircraft.

Trescal was chosen as a symbol of the excellence of the French SME, strongly established in the United States and which continues to invest massively as well as for its advanced expertise very related to the aeronautics and defense sector.

“Trescal has a longstanding relationship with the aeronautics, defense and space industries throughout the world,” says Kathy Boyd, president of Trescal, Inc. in the U.S. “Globally, the group generates more than 50 percent of its sales in this market sector. We are proud to be part of such an important event with such a dynamic presence.”

The partnership with the French Air Patrol is highlighted by the participation of the Trescal Starduster SA300 aircraft. This aerobatics biplane is piloted by Jean‐Marc d’Hulst, the deputy general manager of Trescal France, a qualified pilot in advanced aerobatics. The Starduster will fly and be on display at air shows attended by the PAF:

— Melbourne Air Show (April 1‐2) and SUN ‘n FUN (April 4) in Florida

— Maxwell Air Force Base Air Show in Alabama (April 8‐9)

— Stewart Air Show in New York (April 23)

— Aero 150 in Gatineau/Ottawa Canada (April 30)

— Trescal Mirabel Air show in Montreal Canada (May 1)

Trescal will also take advantage of stopovers by Starduster during the tour to organize private events for its customers and staff in Dallas, Atlanta, and Charlotte.

For more information, visit www.trescal.com.