The Association For Manufacturing Technology Elects New Board of Directors and Officers

MCLEAN, VA — The Association For Manufacturing Technology elected its 2017-2018 officers and directors.

The AMT board of directors, which represents more than 600 builders and distributors of machine tools, manufacturing machinery and related products, named Ronald S. Karaisz II to serve as chairman. Karaisz is president of three companies: Kar Enterprises Inc., Hydromat of Michigan LLC, and Novi Precision Products Inc., all located in Brighton, MI. He follows Chairman Richard L. Simons, president and CEO of Hardinge Inc., located in Elmira, N.Y.

“I am honored to serve as AMT Chairman to be an advocate for AMT members in an industry that I am passionate about,” said Karaisz. “I have been an active participant in AMT since the merger with AMTDA in 2012. I look forward to working with the staff and my fellow board members to provide all members with business solutions they need to thrive in these times of rapid technological change.”

The board elected Steven R. Stokey, executive vice president and owner, Allied Machine & Engineering Corp., Dover, OH, to serve as first vice chairman. Christopher A. Bailey, president and COO, Etna Products Inc., Chagrin Falls, OH, will serve as second vice chairman and treasurer. Brian J. Papke, chairman, Mazak Corporation, Florence, KY, was elected secretary.

Newly elected to a three-year term as a member of the board is Michael J. Cicco, president and CEO, FANUC America Corporation, Rochester Hills, MI.

Ronald S. Karaisz II is the president of three companies: Kar Enterprises, Inc., Hydromat of Michigan LLC, and Novi Precision Products, Inc., all located in Brighton, MI. Karaisz joined the machine tool industry in 1981 and six years later founded Kar Enterprises, a machine tool distributor, which represented approximately 10 machine tool manufacturers. In 1996, Ron became president and managing member of Hydromat of Michigan, LLC, which was created with the owners of Hydromat. In 1997, Karaisz and partners purchased Novi Precision Products; he has been president since 1999. Novi Precision Products is a custom machine tool builder and integrator, whose products include automation, assembly lines, presses, pierce and notch, leak and functional test, single-station and multi-station metal removal machines.

Steven R. Stokey is the executive vice president and owner of Allied Machine & Engineering Corp. located in Dover, OH. Allied is a leader in metal cutting, serving all facets of manufacturing, which include the aerospace, defense, agriculture, automotive, heavy equipment, general machining, machine tool, mining, petrochemical, energy, renewable energy, structural steel, tool and die, and water treatment industries.

Christopher A. Bailey is president and COO of Etna Products Inc., located in Chagrin Falls, OH. Established in 1943, ETNA Products Inc. is a fourth-generation family business manufacturing and distributing high–performing, environmentally sensitive metalworking lubricants, coolants, rust preventatives and cleaners to customers across the United States and around the world.

Brian J. Papke is chairman of Mazak Corporation located in Florence, KY. Papke was president of Mazak Corporation from 1989 to 2016. Mazak Corporation is the North American manufacturing and marketing unit of Yamazaki Mazak, headquartered in Oguchi, Japan. Since joining Mazak in 1987, Mazak has completed 14 expansions, including the establishment of a National Technology Center and Customer Service Support Center.

For more information, visit www.AMTonline.org.