TriMet Group Opens New Office in Wichita, KS to Serve Manufacturing Community

WICHITA, KS — The TriMet Group announced the grand opening of their new 5,300 square-foot facility in Wichita, KS.

The St. Louis-based contract manufacturing and metrology company has expanded its manpower and footprint to the Wichita-area to serve manufacturers who require expert-level services from product design to quality control. TriMet's end-to-end portfolio includes 3scanning, CAD design, reverse engineering, 3D printing, tight tolerance machining, and state-of-the-art inspection and measurement solutions. With roots in the aerospace sector, the TriMet team has more than 215 years of combined experience and collective insights into the high-tech, data-driven manufacturing arena.

The company plans to add an additional 60,000 square feet to its industrial facility in two phases over the next three years.

TriMet supports customers who need specialized expertise outside their wheelhouse, or manufacturers challenged by tight deadlines when staffing is at full capacity. TriMet can tailor services and technology solutions based on industry best practices for a diverse number of industries — aerospace, automotive, agricultural, fire arm components, oil and gas, power generation, marine, medical and creative metal sign and art applications.

"Our new Wichita facility assembles veteran professionals and current technologies under one roof. This location offers distinct advantages for our manufacturing customers who want a one-stop resource with a full service portfolio for faster and better problem resolution," stated Tim Dobrinich, founder of the TriMet Group. "Right from the beginning, customer urgency has always been our business. We are excited about expanding our business to the Wichita area and stand ready to deliver products and services with a speedy turnaround."

With the new Wichita location, TriMet is making an investment in the region and in technologically advanced machinery. The TriMet shop floor houses two CNC 3-axis vertical Mazak milling machines, one CNC 4-axis horizontal Mazak milling machine, two 25-ton hydraulic presses, broaching and splining capabilities, conventional milling and turning machines and other high-end manufacturing equipment. The facility will also house a new state-of-the-art measurement laboratory featuring climate control and granite tables for metrology equipment. For in-place measure and inspection of large parts, the company deploys portable Leica Absolute AT960 laser trackers and ROMER Absolute arms. Using Mastercam, CATIA and Vericut, the company offers production services for any type of material from wood to titanium, soft to hard, holding accuracies up to .0002 inches on machined parts as large as 74 inches x 38 inches x 22 inches. These assets ensure TriMet can support the manufacturing industry's move toward the Smart Factory.

For more information, visit www.TriMetGroup.com.