Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Strengthens Calibration Capabilities

COBHAM, UK — Hexagon AB completed the transfer of assets from the metrology calibration services business of Feinmess GmbH & Co. KG to Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence.

Founded in 1992, Feinmess provides independent and comprehensive services in the field of geometric measurement technology. Operating from its premises in Bottenhorn, Germany, the company has a small team of experts dedicated to calibration activities. In 2003, the company was awarded Deutsche Akkreditierungsstelle GmbH (DAkkS) accreditation. The accreditation scope includes the calibration of step gauges, long block gauges, ball plates, spheres and rings, gears, optical scale bars and prismatic parts using the Virtual CMM (VCMM) algorithm. Feinmess also produces the Feintemp multichannel measuring device for temperature and humidity, to monitor and classify controlled environments according to VDI/VDE 2627.

Following the transfer of assets, the Bottenhorn site will continue to provide calibration services with the Feinmess staff becoming part of the Hexagon team.

“Bringing the expertise of Feinmess into our business is a demonstration of our commitment to improving services in our core competency of dimensional metrology,” said Norbert Hanke, president of Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence. “The team at Feinmess brings a wealth of calibration experience, so we’re very pleased to have them aboard. We look forward to drawing on their knowledge to grow our own capabilities and offer a wider range of services for our customers.”

