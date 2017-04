Stereo microscopes are a key element in your quality control, failure analysis, inspection and rework processes. This webinar will demonstrate how innovative capabilities from Leica’s new S9 stereo microscopes can save you time, increase productivity and enable documentation and team training through digital imaging.

With so many software solutions available, how do you select one that can drive productivity and quality goals, while also delivering the lean manufacturing environment your business requires? In this case study, learn from the best medical manufacturing and quality software minds how PC-DMIS meets these objectives, and more.