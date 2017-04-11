Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Announces Accelerate! Awards Contest

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI — Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence announced the Accelerate! Awards contest for PC-DMIS measurement software users worldwide.

To enter, contestants must complete an online submission form and describe how an application challenge was solved in an innovative way.

Applicants can also enter the contest by submitting an inspired idea for the future use or application of PC-DMIS. A distinguished panel of judges will select the winners, culminating in a special awards event at HxGN LIVE 2017, Hexagon’s international conference, at the Venetian Resort Hotel, June 13-16 2017. Finalists could win a combination of these prizes: US $2,000, or a donation made to the winner's choice of charity; complimentary registration for HxGN LIVE; or An Apple iPad.

There are two categories in the PC-DMIS contest: Innovative Problem solving enabling users to share their application experiences; and Shaping Smart Change for users to share new ideas for future PC-DMIS enhancements. Hexagon is accepting entries until 20 May 2017. For more information, official rules, and to how to enter the Accelerate! Awards contest, visit HexagonMI.com/AccelerateAwards.