Carestream Non-Destructive Testing Names New NDT Sales Manager and New Digital Sales Manager 

ROCHESTER, NY — Carestream Non-Destructive Testing named two new appointments.

The company named Fabrizio Benigni as sales manager for the UK, Ireland, Nordic regions, Benelux, France, Algeria and Morocco.

The company also named Laurent Rapon as the digital sales manager for EAMER.

Benigni's career extends over fifteen years with major imaging companies where he held a variety of key customer focused roles.

Carestream's non-destructive testing solutions serves aerospace, petrochemical and other industrial testing with research, products and services.

“Fabrizio is a sales professional dedicated to strengthening our relationships and accelerating the growth of Carestreams NDT business in EAMER. He has proven himself to be a leader during his career having great B2B skills, management experience, sales track record and strong business ethics that will enhance relationships with both our customers and our dealers. His creative approach, technical expertise and hands-on style will continue to drive the strong growth we’ve seen over the past years. We look forward to helping Fabrizio take this business to the next level.” said Marty Graen, vice president and general manager of Carestream’s non-destructive testing business.

“Carestream NDT is at the cutting edge of technology, it’s impressive to see what they’ve accomplished and what’s on the horizon. Their innovative products built specifically for the NDT markets go above and beyond to ensure customer satisfaction,” added Benigni.

Benigni’s new role begins with immediate effect.

The career of new Digital Sales Manager Laurent Rapon extends over twenty years with a variety of major imaging companies where he held roles of increasing responsibility.

“We are excited that Laurent is joining our Carestream NDT team. We conducted an extensive searched to find the right individual for this important role. His skill set enhances and strengthens Carestream’s growing presence in NDT and in EAMER. Laurent has proven himself to be a successful customer focused leader in many markets and technologies. He has a dynamic and outgoing management style that will align with our customers. His technical capabilities will help our customers embrace new technology and optimize its utility for their specific needs.” said Marty Graen.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of growing this exciting business. Carestream is an award winning leader in NDT radiography. Their innovative products built specifically for the NDT market go above and beyond to ensure customer satisfaction,” added Rapon.

Rapon’s new role begins with immediate effect.

For more information, visit www.carestream.com.