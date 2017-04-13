Element Appoints Alcoa Senior Executive to Its Board

LONDON, UK — Element Materials Technology appointed senior executive Olivier Jarrault as a non-executive member to the group’s board.

Jarrault has 30 years of experience serving in various senior executive roles for global companies in the aerospace, commercial transportation, industrial gas turbine, non-residential construction and industrial markets. Most recently, he served as Alcoa executive vice president and group president for Alcoa Engineered Products and Solutions (EPS), where he oversaw the transformation of EPS into a global aerospace solutions leader.

In his five year tenure as Alcoa EVP and group president of EPS, he was responsible for five business and 28,000 employees, serving six markets across 19 countries globally.

Charles Noall, president and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased that Olivier has joined the Element board. His immense wealth of experience in leading and growing global companies within the materials sector is second to none. Olivier’s exceptional focus on operational excellence, productivity and growth will be invaluable to Element as we continue on our own incredibly ambitious growth strategy.’’

Olivier Jarrault added, ‘’Element is a truly global company that operates in fragmented sectors with immense opportunities for growth. The Group’s ambitious growth strategy is exciting and fits perfectly with my experience of helping to successfully drive and deliver organic and inorganic growth strategies for global organizations. Having served in the same sectors that Element operates in, means that I have a deep knowledge of the customer needs and the Group’s end markets.’’

Jarrault joined Alcoa in 2002 as president of Alcoa Fastening Systems and progressed to the role of Alcoa EVP and group president of Alcoa Engineered Products and Solutions. He has held several senior executive roles with global organizations such as The Fairchild Corporation and LISI.

Jarrault has a bachelor of science in higher mathematics from Ecole Sainte Genevieve in France and a master of science in mechanical engineering from CESTI in France. He later graduated with a master of science in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology and holds an MBA from UCLA.

