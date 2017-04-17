ASQ Announces 2017 International Team Excellence Award Process Finalists

MILWAUKEE, WI — ASQ announced 23 global teams from eight countries as finalists in the 32nd annual International Team Excellence Awards.

The teams will be part of the live case study presentations May 1–2, at ASQ’s annual World Conference on Quality and Improvement at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Teams representing various industries including manufacturing, service, health care, government and education will vie for the ASQ Gold, Silver and Bronze level awards. Winners will be announced during an awards ceremony on Wed., May 3, and will serve as benchmarks of organizational excellence in all industries.

The finalists’ projects showcase creative, innovative solutions and significant organizational cost savings. Conference attendees can observe team project presentations that demonstrate the real-life application of quality tools that help companies save billions by creating efficiencies and reducing waste. The following finalists have been invited to participate in the 2017 International Team Excellence Award Process.

Education

Gateway Technical College — Kenosha, WI

Government

Ministry of Defence - Republic of Singapore Airforce — Singapore

National Registry of Identification and Civil Status — Lima, Peru

Health Care

Jabil Circuit — Shanghai, Shanghai; Wuxi, Jiangsu, China (three teams)

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals — Hobart, N.Y.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. — Gurgaon, Haryana, India

Max Multi Speciality Centre, Panchsheel Park — New Delhi, India

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj — Gurgaon, Haryana, India

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center-University of Miami — Miami, FL

Manufacturing

ArcelorMittal Mexico — Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan, Mexico

Flex — Milpitas, CA

Molinos Río de la Plata S.A. — Buenos Aires, Argentina

Rassini Suspensiones S.A. de C.V. — Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico (two teams)

Shanghai Yanfeng Johnson Controls — Shanghai, China

Sime Darby Plantation Sdn. Bhd. — Carey Island, Sengalor, Malaysia

Sullair Argentina — Capital Federal, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Service

eClerx Services Ltd. — Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. — Gurgaon, Haryana, India (three teams)

Since 1985, thousands of teams worldwide have participated in this team recognition process. Organizations such as Alcoa, Anheuser-Busch, Bayer, Coca-Cola, Ford Motor Company, Johnson Controls, General Motors, Ritz-Carlton and Telefonica — a major cell phone operator in Argentina — have showcased proven results with long-term implications, resulting in cost savings of billions of dollars.

ASQ World Conference Keynotes

Jeremy Gutsche, entrepreneur, CEO, innovation expert and best-selling author, is one of five keynote speakers who will present at ASQ 2017 World Conference on Quality and Improvement.

In addition to Gutsche, other keynote speakers include Celeste Headlee, award-winning journalist for NPR, PBS and CNN and author of “Heard Mentality: An A to Z Guide to Taking Your Radio Show or Podcast from Idea to Hit;” Kelly McGonigal, psychologist and lecturer at Stanford Graduate School of Business; Geoff Colvin, Senior Editor-at-Large, Fortune Magazine and best-selling author/commentator on business and economic issues; and Dr. Sebastian Wernicke, chief data scientist at One Logic.

ASQ’s World Conference on Quality and Improvement will feature sessions that will cover topics including quality fundamentals, leadership and innovation that are critical to a variety of industries.

For more information, visit asq.org.