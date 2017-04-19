ASQ to Honor Award Recipients for Contributions, Achievements in Quality

MILWAUKEE — ASQ will present its Distinguished Service Medals and 13 other Society Medals April 30 in Charlotte, N.C., prior to its annual World Conference on Quality and Improvement.

ASQ recognizes recipients for their innovative contributions and achievements in quality.

Each individual will be recognized during ASQ’s annual business meeting, Sunday, April 30.

Distinguished Service Medal Winner

ASQ’s Distinguished Service Medal represents the highest distinction for service from ASQ and honors the lifetime contribution of any person who has been recognized as a long-term enabler, catalyst or prime mover in the quality movement. The Distinguished Service Medals for 2016 have been awarded to:

Robert E. King, GOAL/QPC (retired), IAQ Publications, Salem, N.H.

2017 Society Medals

Crosby Medal presented to Roderick Munro, RAM Q Universe Inc., Lewes, DE.

Crosby Medal presented to Daniel J. Zrymiak, Accenture, Surrey, British Columbia, Canada

Crosby Medal presented to Govindarajan Ramu, SunPower Corp., San Jose, CA.

Deming Medal presented to David Langford, Langford International Inc., Molt, MT.

Feigenbaum Medal presented to Dr. Alessio Griffoni, OSRAM SpA, Treviso, Italy

Grant Medal presented to John Vandenbemden, Q-Met-Tech LLC, Union, KY.

Freund-Marquardt Medal presented to Dr. Nigel Howard Croft, Campinas, SP, Brazil

Hromi Medal presented to C. Robert Pennella, U.S. Department of Defense (Retired), Springfield, N.J.

Hutchens Medal presented to Marty T. Neese, SunPower Corp., San Jose, CA.

Juran Medal presented to Jack Welch, Jack Welch Management Institute, Herndon, VA.

Lancaster Medal presented to Elizabeth M. Keim, Integrated Quality Resources LLC, Niwot, CO.

Shainin Medal presented to Craig Hysong, Shainin, Detroit, MI.

Shewhart Medal presented to Dr. David M. Steinberg, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel

Brumbaugh Award presented to R. Jock Mackay and Stefan Steiner of the University of Waterloo, Waterloo Canada; and Yi Lu, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada

Gryna Award presented to Brandon Phillips, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Killeen, TX; Daniel Peak, University of North Texas, Denton, TX; Victor R. Prybutok, University of North Texas, Denton, TX.

To learn more about the award winners, visit asq.org/newsroom.