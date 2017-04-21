Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Names HxGN LIVE 2017 Location

LAS VEGAS — Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence announced that its HxGN LIVE 2017 international conference will be at the Venetian Resort Hotel, Las Vegas, from June 13-16.

Professionals from around the world attend this four-day event. This year's theme, ‘the Shape of Potential,’ sets the stage for attendees looking to re-engineer product development from concept to reality in a connected world where data informs the process every step of the way. The conference's centrepiece is The Zone, which displays more than 50 000 square-feet of Hexagon technologies and more than 60 exhibiting sponsors.

The Manufacturing Intelligence track will address the most pressing questions for manufacturers who want to leverage the benefits of Smart Factory practices. How can factories become more connected and work smarter? What is data-driven manufacturing? The speaker line-up of Hexagon customers, partners, special guests and in-house experts will answer those questions and present compelling stories about automation, process control, closed loop manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), and other successful data-driven applications addressing all aspects of industrial manufacturing. Attendees will have access to Hexagon’s metrology, statistical process control, sheet metal design and costing and CAD/CAM solution portfolios and experience live demonstrations with experienced and knowledgeable product developers and application engineers.

“HxGN LIVE has become a standout industry event showcasing how leading manufacturers are enabling the digital thread through metrology,” said Norbert Hanke, president of Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence. “At this conference, our valued customers and guests step into our world and discover how quality-driven productivity can have a major impact on their bottom line. HxGN LIVE attendees get to see firsthand the important touchpoints across the production lifecycle, where Smart Factory principles and the power of connected data, upstream and downstream, ensure speed and confidence in everyday manufacturing operations across many industrial applications.”

To register or for more information, visit hxgnlive.com.