Samsung Heavy Industries Builds World’s Largest Containership with Intergraph Smart 3D

HUNTSVILLE, AL — Samsung Heavy Industries used Intergraph Smart 3D to design the world’s largest containership for Mitsui O.S.K Lines Ltd., surpassing 20,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units.

With a length of 400 meters, breadth of 58.8 meters and draft of 32.8 meters, the vessel is classified as an Ultra Large Containership that can transport 20,150 containers. It was christened the MOL Triumph and delivered to the owner on March 27, 2017. The MOL Triumph is the first of four 20,150 TEU vessels SHI is building for MOL.

Smart 3D was used to execute the detailed and production design of the Triumph, as well as to produce installation and fabrication drawings, and bills of materials for SHI’s procurement team. Smart 3D’s Top-down Planning & Estimation and Assembly Planning & Simulation modules were also employed on this project.

SHI has enjoyed the benefits of Smart 3D since 2004, recording schedule reductions of up to three months on major shipbuilding projects, thanks to the solution’s intelligent early design features.

“Successful construction of the MOL Triumph is further evidence of SHI's technological excellence and our longstanding partnership with Intergraph PP&M,” said Mun-Keun Ha, vice president at SHI. “Furthermore, we were able to complete construction on-time and with zero incidents, thanks to Smart 3D’s optimized design features.”

Mattias Stenberg, president of Intergraph PP&M, said, “SHI has been leading the market with optimized hull and outfitting design and record-breaking containership size. Intergraph is proud to be a technological partner in this journey.”

Smart 3D is a 3D design solution that lowers risk on today’s tight project schedules by offering designs to support the fabrication, construction and operational phases. The built-in engineering rules enable project stakeholders to make critical design decisions early on, freeing up time for real engineering work by automating design functions, enforcing design consistency through the different disciplines and all related, automatically produced deliverables. Smart 3D also minimizes costly rework by managing the changes that inevitably occur throughout design.

The ARC Advisory Group, an industry analyst firm, ranked Intergraph as the No. 1 overall worldwide provider of engineering solutions for plant design (process, power and marine), according to its “Engineering Design Tools for Plants & Infrastructure Global Market Research Study Market Analysis and Forecast Through 2020.”

For more information, click here.

