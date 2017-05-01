Magnescale MG70 Fieldbus Interface Modules

Magnescale Ltd. of Japan has teamed up with B&R Automation of Austria to create the MG70 series of fieldbus interface modules. This new series of PLC fieldbus interface modules allow Magnescale digital gauges to connect to EtherNet/IP and PROFINET RT enabled PLCs with 100Mbps data transfer speeds. It is available now for distributors, system integrators and OEM customers.

The new MG70 is an easy-to-use, modular interface system comprised of two parts: The MG70 main hub (available with EtherNet/IP or PROFINET RT output), and the MG71 counter modules for each gauge channel, which are pre-wired for easy installation. Up to 85 gauges can be connected to one MG70 unit, and Magnescale has created pre-configured PLC integration software that is available for download on the Magnescale website.

The MG70 is compatible with all of Magnescale’s dependable digital gauges, with measuring ranges from 5mm to 205mm, and environmental protection up to IP67: The high-accuracy DK800S-series, the robust DK-series, and the rugged DT-series (via adaptor).

