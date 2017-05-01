Buehler VH Series Wilson Hardness Testers
Buehler introduces the latest innovations in the Wilson Hardness Testers for Vickers and Knoop Hardness Testing.
The Wilson VH Series includes the VH1150 for deadweight Vickers testing , the VH1102 and Vh1202 for micro-hardness testing and the Wilson VH3100 / VH3300, hardness testers with a fully integrated platform for complete hardness testing needs featuring a fully featured User Interface, an edge modular frame, stage, and optics. Hardness testing is made easy with the DiaMet TM automated micro-indentation software that partners nicely with the VH Series. It features expert control of load monitoring, auto-illumination, auto-focus and auto measurements.
Buehler Worldwide
(800) BUEHLER
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Quality Magazine.