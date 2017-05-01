Vision Research Global 4K High-Speed Camera

Vision Research introduces the Phantom® Flex4K-GS, a high-speed camera with a 35mm, 9.4-megapixel sensor and global shutter. Designed for demanding applications in the scientific research, defense and aerospace industries, it builds upon the award-winning technology of Vision Research’s Phantom digital cinema products.

The Flex4K-GS, developed on top of the established Flex4K platform, employs a custom sensor capable of recording 1,000 frames per second (fps) at 4K resolution, while its global shutter ensures that every pixel is exposed to light at the exact same moment in time. This capability is important in aerospace applications, as it prevents motion artifacts with propellers, motors and other rotating objects and ensures timing precision throughout the entirety of each frame. Also critical to defense is the camera’s build quality. Its isolated electronics and thermal design allow for operation in environments within the temperature range of -20°C to 50°C, all the while maintaining a stable image.

The Flex4K-GS is available with either 64GB or 128GB of RAM and works with CineMag IV non-volatile memory magazines for the fastest data transfer. One of its more unique features is the ability to save either uncompressed raw or compressed video in the Apple ProRes 422 HQ video format. When working with ProRes, a 2TB CineMag-IV will hold several hours’ worth of footage. The Flex4K-GS is also fully compatible with Phantom PCC software and can be easily synchronized and used in combination with other Phantom camera models.

Key Specifications of the Phantom Flex4K-GS:

35mm 9.4-megapixel sensor

Global shutter, switchable to rolling shutter for increased dynamic range

938 fps at 4096 x 2304, 1000 fps at 4096 x 2160, 1975 fps at 2048 x 1080

5 μs minimum exposure

Internal mechanical shutter for black references

3G-SDI video outputs

Dual-SDI mode for simultaneous live video and playback

