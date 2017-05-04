Methods Machine Tools Announces Organizational Changes

SUDBURY, MA — Methods Machine Tools Inc. announced that Jerry Rex, former chief operating officer, has been named company president.

Bryon Deysher, long-time company president, accepted a new position as executive director of the board. As of April 1, Rex has assumed all operating functions of Methods Machine Tools, including its Sudbury, Massachusetts headquarters and the six other locations throughout the United States.

“Although Bryon’s work over many years in developing constant and sustainable growth cannot be overstated, Methods is excited to have Jerry’s experience and new perspective leading our dedicated team into the future,” said Scott McIver, Methods' chairman and third generation owner. “Jerry brings with him a profound skill set that is needed in our ever-changing manufacturing markets. We could not be happier to have Jerry and Bryon working together for the future of Methods and our machine tool partner/suppliers and customers.”

This transition has been planned for some time. Rex, who has spent the last year at Methods as COO, was personally selected by Deysher as his successor. With this move, Methods continues its goal of profitable growth and strengthens its position as a leader in the importation and sales of CNC machine tools, automation and engineered solutions for North America.

Deysher stated, “Jerry brings an energetic and passionate approach to leadership and relationship building. He shares the vision for the future of Methods Machine Tools, that all of us have worked towards. I have witnessed his style and business acumen over the years, and I see him as a very positive influence on both our business and on the industry.”

Rex brings not only years of industry and leadership experience, but also a passion for assessing, strategizing and forecasting using the very latest in technology, data and market intelligence. With a background that includes hands-on manufacturing, engineering, sales and executive management,

Rex is a perfect fit for leading the company forward. His relationship skills, international exposure and broad network will all aid in the seamless transition of leadership. Rex has served for many years as a member of the AMT Board and served as chairman of the board of directors of AMT until April 1, 2016. He has carried the CMTSE designation since 1997 and remains an active board and committee member.

“I am both honored and excited to lead this dynamic and talent-filled organization into new and progressive directions, while building on the solid foundation that the McIver family and Bryon (Deysher) have built,” said Rex. “Having the opportunity to take such a strong and impassioned team and bring my experience and energy into the mix, while using new levels of technology and industry data and intelligence, is exactly the type of difference I’ve always wanted to make in an organization and the industry. We have so many brilliant, talented and committed people here, that the future is really boundless.”

Methods Machine Tools, Inc., in operation for close to 60 years, is a leading supplier of precision machine tools, 3D printing solutions, automation and accessories, providing extensive applications engineering support, installation, parts, service and training through a network of large state-of-the-art technology centers and dealers throughout North America. For more information, www.methodsmachine.com.