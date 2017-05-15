Hexagon Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer

Hexagon appointed Ben Maslen as Hexagon’s chief strategy officer.

As CSO, Maslen will be responsible for the development and execution of strategic initiatives to support Hexagon’s long-term growth and shareholder value.

Maslen has over 15 years of experience in the capital markets industry including being co-head of the European Capital Goods equity research team at Morgan Stanley. Prior to Morgan Stanley, he was an equity analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Lehman Brothers.

Maslen will officially assume the role of CSO in the summer of 2017 as part of Hexagon’s group management team, reporting to the president and CEO.

