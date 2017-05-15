Ideagen recognized among the top 1 percent of UK’s SMEs

NOTTINGHAM, UK — Ideagen, developers of quality, safety, audit, performance and risk management software, has been named one of the UK’s most exciting and dynamic organizations in a pioneering report.

The company, headquartered in Nottingham, is among the top 1 percent of the UK’s SMEs after being profiled in the London Stock Exchange Group’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain.

Ideagen is one of 50 organizations profiled within the study, which assessed the UK’s 5.4 million small and medium sized enterprises.

David Hornsby, Ideagen CEO, said, “Our inclusion in this report is an outstanding achievement for Ideagen and is testament to the hard work and dedication shown by everyone involved in the company. Our growth and success is down to the dedication, vision and ambition of all of our staff and in the quality of our product suite.

“I am proud to be named among the most exciting businesses in the UK. Thanks to the strength of our business model, the quality of our products and the talent of our employees, these are exciting times for the company.

“We believe we are in a great place to achieve even more in the years to come.”

The LSE’s annual report details the nation’s fastest growing, exciting and dynamic businesses. It examines the UK’s most prominent industries, opportunities and challenges faced as well as the trends that will shape the future of the UK economy.

Ideagen is included for its performance in the evolving digital and technology sector.

In the foreword to the report, Xavier Rolet, CEO, London Stock Exchange Group, said: “When we first launched this project in late 2013, we said our desire was to shine a light on what we knew to be true: that these companies are the engine of the UK economy.

“This report not only shows that continues to be the case, but also that—in these times of global macro-economic and geo-political uncertainty—these companies are our greatest prospect for building a resilient and productive economy that, in the words of the Prime Minister Theresa May, ‘works for everyone’.”

Ideagen’s CEO David Hornsby and Independent Non-Executive Director Alan Carroll were on hand to accept a plaque to mark the company’s inclusion in the LSE report, presented to them by Business Secretary, Greg Clark.

Clark added, “Championing high growth, innovative organisations, such as Ideagen, are crucial for the continued success of the UK economy. We are committed to ensuring that companies of all sizes can access finance to grow, scale-up and create high quality well-paid jobs across the country.”

The full index of companies included in the report can be found at www.1000companies.com.