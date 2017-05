A lapse in quality means financial impact in terms of product recalls, shortage of supplies, dissatisfied customers and penalties for suppliers. This webinar will walk you through a harmonized approach to manage inherent risks in the development and manufacturing processes, addressing quality issues at the source.

Embedded technologies and software is present in almost every component making them smarter, more complex and riskier to incorporate into the design, manufacturing and quality process. This webinar will focus on understanding and managing the risks of incorporating embedded technologies into your organizations’ products and processes prudently.