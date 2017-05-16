Matrix Design Breaks Ground On New 50,000-Square-Foot Manufacturing Facility

SOUTH ELGIN, IL — Matrix Design has started construction on its new facility in Bartlett, IL, about 10 minutes east of South Elgin.

With the completion date of November 2017, Matrix is looking forward to moving from its two locations into the 50,000-square-foot facility designed for its specific needs. The leaders at Matrix kicked off the groundbreaking ceremony with traditional golden shovels in hand.

"We are excited to bring all our employees together under one roof. The additional 15,000 square feet will support our steady growth ensuring we have the resources needed for our growing customer base," said Patrick Bertsche, president of Matrix Design.

The company expects the construction to be completed by Nov. 28, 2017, and anticipates a move in date by the end of December 2017.

For more information, visit www.matrixdesignllc.com.