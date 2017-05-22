Creaform’s Maxshot Next Receives Red Dot Award: Product Design 2017

LÉVIS, QUÉBEC — Creaform received the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2017 for its MaxSHOT Next optical coordinate measuring system.

It was selected among 5,500 entries from 54 countries for its high-design quality and innovation.

The new MaxSHOT 3D is designed to provide users, and not just metrology experts, with photogrammetry abilities while enabling them to move freely around the parts thanks to its new design and enhanced capabilities.

According to the Red Dot Design Award jury, “The MaxSHOT 3D represents an accomplished interplay of geometric forms. Moreover, thanks to its optimally balanced center of gravity, the device rests well in the hand.”

“The MaxSHOT 3D is a great design at the intersection of form, function, and user experience,” commented Nicolas Lebrun and François Lessard, the two industrial designers behind its design. “Ergonomics were a priority to achieve a product design that is functional and meets application requirements. Since photogrammetry includes taking pictures all around a measured part, from several angles, the device had to be easy and comfortable to operate. The MaxSHOT 3D offers an experience that sets it apart from traditional photogrammetry devices—all the while being a sensible alternative to laser trackers.”

For more information, visit www.creaform3d.com.