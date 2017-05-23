Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Keynote Presents the Factory of the Future at HxGN LIVE 2017

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI — Hexagon President Norbert Hanke will explore Hexagon's vision for the future of manufacturing in the opening keynote address of the Manufacturing Intelligence track at HxGN LIVE 2017, Hexagon's international conference.

The presentation, entitled "Building the Factory of the Future," will follow the development of a product from concept to reality using the latest smart manufacturing principles throughout the product lifecycle, with multiple phases and processes connected by the digital thread. Norbert Hanke will be joined by two special guests during the address. Doug Duchardt, executive vice president and general manager of 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, will discuss race car design driven by on-demand process data for optimal decision-making and speedy issue resolution during the pre- and post-race evaluations. Dominic Gallello, president and CEO of MSC Software Corporation, will outline the applications of simulation in manufacturing and share his perspective on the potential of connecting simulation and metrology data. To register or for more information, visit www.hxgnlive.com.



The four-day HxGN LIVE event will be held at The Venetian Resort Hotel, Las Vegas, June 13-16.

Attracting thousands of attendees each year, HxGN LIVE is organized around five conference tracks—manufacturing intelligence, geospatial, geosystems, process, power and marine, and safety and infrastructure. The conference showcases high-level Hexagon thought leaders and subject matter experts, the company's vast solutions portfolio, and the immeasurable technological advantages derived from Hexagon's cross-vertical business synergies. The event's "Great Stories Start Here' theme is prevalent throughout its exciting lineup of inspiring keynotes, exclusive presentations, must-see technologies, hands-on training, and networking opportunities with peers from around the world.



“The 2017 Manufacturing Intelligence track is impressive and exceeds last year's breadth of valuable sessions covering data-driven projects and solutions being used to solve manufacturing and metrology challenges. Together with our customers, managers and users, we will explore the benefits of smart manufacturing principles to enable quality and productivity in the production of parts and assemblies, and the optimization of processes. We are excited to work with our customers to shape the potential and future progress of our technologies. It is a pleasure to welcome our guests to HxGN LIVE in Las Vegas,” states Norbert Hanke, president, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence.



Users of PC-DMIS metrology software will also join the Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence community during the first global Users' Group Meeting at HxGN LIVE. In addition to the session programming, there will be live demonstrations in The Zone, the technology expo spanning over 120,000 sq. ft. with Hexagon solutions and 60+ partners. The Zone sets the stage for manufacturing intelligence in action, working inside smart factories using the power of connected data to embed continuous improvement in every stage of the manufacturing process.