The Reshoring Initiative and PMA Launch First National Reshoring Award

CLEVELAND, OH — The Reshoring Initiative, in conjunction with the Precision Metalforming Association (PMA), invites companies that have successfully reshored parts or tooling made primarily by metal forming, fabricating or machining to apply for the first National Reshoring Award. There will be one award for buyers and one award for suppliers.

To be eligible for the award, the reshoring work must have occurred between Jan. 1, 2012, and Aug. 1, 2017, and the work must have come back from outside North America to North America. A complete definition of reshoring is available here. Applications must be submitted by Aug. 1, 2017. To view award details and enter to win, visit www.pma.org/sourcingsolutions/reshoring.asp.

“In 2016 about 27,000 more manufacturing jobs were brought back to the U.S. than were offshored,” said Harry Moser, founder and president of The Reshoring Initiative. “We anticipate that this award will motivate more companies to reevaluate their offshoring and see that it is often more profitable to produce or source domestically. We also hope that other associations will choose to support similar awards to show that their industries are now successfully reshoring.”

The awards will be presented in Milwaukee, WI, on Sept. 28, at Sourcing Solutions, a popular procurement program hosted by PMA. The event is designed to enable buyers and suppliers of metal stampings, tooling and dies, assemblies and other fabricated metal parts to have numerous in-person meetings all in one day, in one location. Visit www.pma.org/sourcingsolutions for details about Sourcing Solutions.