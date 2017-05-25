Vision Engineering and Luxo Corporation Form Partnership to Deliver 'Magnified' Collaboration

NEW MILFORD, CT — Vision Engineering and Luxo Corporation, part of the Glamox Group and a manufacturer of arm-based illuminated bench magnifiers and lighting solutions, announced a new strategic business partnership.

Vision Engineering will offer a range of co-branded magnifiers to the North American and Central Europe industrial markets directly and through their authorized distribution channel.

Mark Curtis, vision engineering’s managing director, commented, “We are very excited to work with Luxo Corporation. This business partnership reflects our commitment to provide our customers with a high quality product portfolio and outstanding customer service”.

The comprehensive range of co-branded professional bench magnifiers expands Vision Engineering’s current product portfolio and gives customers a greater choice of quality inspection solutions.

Knut Rusten, Glamox senior VP of professional building solutions, said, “The collaboration with Vision Engineering allows us to jointly develop a range of products which can be applied to a broader range of technical markets that can be accessed through Vision Engineering's global direct and indirect sales channels."

With over 140 years of combined optical experience, both Vision Engineering and Luxo Corporation are global manufacturers known for their superior quality and reliability of products, often serving in harsh industrial conditions.

Vision Engineering and Luxo Coropration are working together to facilitate a transition of the business without interruption of customer service.

For more information, visit www.visioneng.com.