Accounting for Process Change: Using Before/After Control Charts

One of the first things you learn in statistics is that when it comes to data, there's no one-size-fits-all approach. To get the most useful and reliable information from your analysis, you need to select the type of tool that best suits the type of data you have.

The same is true with control charts. Control charts are simple but very powerful tools that can help you determine whether a process is in control (meaning it has only random, normal variation) or out of control (meaning it shows unusual variation, probably due to a "special cause").

While there are a few control charts that are used very frequently, a wide range of options is available. Selecting the right control chart can make the difference between actionable information and false—or missed—alarms.

Can You Bike to Work on Time?

Riding his bike to work instead of driving seemed like a no-brainer—Joel got more exercise, saved money on gas, and usually even made it to the office a few minutes early. But after six months, his boss called him in. Over the past few weeks, the boss warned, Joel had not only failed to arrive early, but frequently arrived late.

Joel, who is an extremely methodical person, believed the boss’s impression had to be incorrect. He left his apartment every day at 7:30 a.m., and he had been keeping a log of how long his daily commute took. He knew it took about 25 minutes to bike to work, which allowed time to spare.

He decided to prove it with the Assistant in Minitab 18.

This data set replicates Joel’s commuting times for his first six months of biking to work. Does the evidence confirm or refute Joel’s punctuality?

Step 1: Graph the Data

Seeing your data in graphical form is always a good place to start, so select Assistant > Graphical Analysis.

The Assistant presents different graph options for each of three possible objectives.

To look at the distribution of how long it takes Joel to bike to the office, click the Graphical Summary button and complete the dialog box as shown.

The Assistant outputs a Diagnostic Report, a Report Card, and the Summary Report shown below.

The Summary Report looks like good news—at first. It reveals that Joel’s mean commute time was a bit over 26 minutes; a little longer than he thought, but still good enough to reach the office before 8:00 a.m.

But the list of Descriptive Statistics reveals that a standard deviation greater than 4 minutes. That means there’s a lot of variation in how long it takes to reach the office from day to day. The graph of the Distribution of Data bears this out, showing that his commuting times have ranged from under 18 minutes to about 36 minutes.

Then there’s the graph of the Data in Time Order: a quick look suggests that while on average Joel’s commute got him to work within 25 minutes when he started biking, the length has increased over time. His boss may be right.

2. Create a Control Chart

This initial look at the data convinced Joel that his boss was right about arriving late. But was the process truly drifting, or is the recent variation just common-cause variation naturally inherent in the process?

The Assistant can create control charts to assess the stability of a process. Select Assistant > Control Charts…

The Assistant presents a decision tree to guide you to the appropriate control chart for your situation. Since this is continuous data that has not been collected in subgroups, press the I-MR Chart button.

In the dialog box, select the appropriate data column. If you already know the upper and lower control limits and center line for your process—for instance, if you’re monitoring a manufacturing process with established control limits—you can enter them. In this case, since Joel doesn’t have predetermined control limits, let the Assistant estimate them from the data.

When you select this option, the Assistant automatically reviews your data and notifies you if it finds any out-of-control points. If an out-of-control point has a special cause—such as an equipment failure—you can tell the Assistant not to use it when calculating the control limits.

The Assistant flagged several points in this data set, but Joel couldn’t identify any special causes that would justify removing them, so they should remain in the calculations.

When you press OK, the Assistant produces a Report Card, Diagnostic Report, and the Summary Report shown below.

The Summary Report confirms that for his bike commute, the process mean was not stable and he couldn’t accurately predict whether he would make it to work on time or not.

As Joel thought about his situation, he identified factors that might affect the time it takes him to get to work. Since he shares the road with drivers, fluctuations in traffic affected his daily journey. Sometimes accidents or maintenance crews forced him to take detours. Even when his route was clear, he still had to contend with ill-timed traffic signals and other realities of sharing the road.

But instead of using the road bike, which restricted him to traveling on pavement, Joel could ride his mountain bike. The ride would not be as smooth, but it would let him take a much more linear—and less crowded—route to the office. For the next six weeks, he tried it.

3. Create a Before/After Control Chart

After he switched to the mountain bike, the boss didn’t say anything further about Joel’s arrival time. Changing his route seemed to solve the punctuality problem. But Joel was still bothered by the amount of variation he saw in his road bike data. He wanted to be sure he could count on getting to work on time, unless some unusual situation occurred.

Did switching to the mountain bike make his commute time more consistent?

Choose Assistant > Before/After Control Charts… to create a chart that makes it easy to compare the mean and variation for his old route to the new one.

For continuous data that was not collected in subgroups, the Assistant’s decision tree directs you to the Before/After I-MR Chart.

The data Joel collected after switching to the mountain bike appears in a second column of the worksheet, so complete the Before/After I-MR Chart dialog box as shown:

The Assistant produces all the output you need in a clear, easy-to-follow format. The Diagnostic Report offers detailed information about the analysis, while the Report Card flags potential problems. In this case, there are no concerns with the process mean and variation.

The Summary Report gives you the bottom-line results of the analysis.

Both the process mean and the standard deviation were significantly reduced. Joel’s mean commute time dropped to less than 15 minutes, and the standard deviation was reduced by 55.9%.

The Assistant makes it easy to see that Joel’s commute process now fits within much tighter control limits, and has far less variation than it did when he traveled on his road bike. So with a right-click on the graph, he exports the Assistant’s Summary Report to Word for his weekly status update, and sends it to his boss. Mission accomplished!

You’ve Arrived!

Whether you bike, drive, or walk to work, you’ve completed this analysis in a timely manner! You have seen how the Assistant can help you view the distribution of your data and create before-and-after control charts for assessing the stability of your process.

