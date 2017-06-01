Mitutoyo Inspection Instrument for Indicators

Mitutoyo America Corporation announces the release of the i-Checker, an inspection instrument specially designed to calibrate a variety of indicators, including bore gages, Digimatic indicators, dial indicators, dial test indicators and linear gages.

The latest iteration of the i-Checker is at least 2x more accurate than the previous model, achieving the highest accuracy level in its class of (0.1+0.4L/100)µm. At 10mm/s, speed also is improved 2.5x vs. the current model.

All functions necessary for inspection are combined in the control box, reducing operator fatigue. Adjustment of the measurement position is easily accomplished due to semi- and fully automatic measurement functions, thereby dramatically reducing inspection time. Digital indicators equipped with a data output function are efficiently checked due to spindle positioning at the inspection points and measurement results are fully automatic. Operators can create and print simplified inspection certificates.

Hardware setup is simple and straightforward—simply plug in a USB cable. The updated i-Pak software includes the most recent standards for ASME, ISO, and JIS. Previous models can be upgraded with new software and controller.

Mitutoyo America Corporation

(630) 820-9666

marketing@mitutoyo.com

www.mitutoyo.com