uVision 365 Series UV-A Lamps

Spectronics Corporation released the uVision™ 365 series of UV-A LED lamps for non-destructive testing, crime scene forensics, and more. The hallmark of the uVision series is its IP65 rating –the unit can be fully covered in dust and suffer no intrusion, and it is protected against jets of water from all directions. No other company comes close to offering a rugged, IP65 rated lamp at such an affordable price. The uVision series is designed with the end-user in mind. By offering several models, the buyer can choose the best lamp for their individualized application. And, more importantly, the buyer can pay the right price for their device.

In terms of features, the uVision series lamps have three powerful UV-A LEDs for fluorescent detection and one white light LED for the visual inspection, providing a concentrated beam profile – and surpassing the effective coverage area of other lamps in the same price category. The UV-A lenses are long-lasting and able to endure rigorous use, offsetting the effects of lens deterioration. In addition, the lamps are compact and ergonomic: weighing in at only 1.6 lbs., and standing 7.5 inches (19 cm) in height – providing maximum flexibility, comfort, and coverage.

In terms of operational design, the uVision series lamps are manufactured to be easily repaired in the field. All critical parts can be accessed within minutes. The power assembly can be modified with no wasted time or hassle. In addition, the uVision’s fanless, cool-running design works with heat sinks, enabling the lamp to operate in temperatures reaching upwards of 122° Fahrenheit. Whether it be heat, dust, or moisture, the uVision’s rugged outer casing and borosilicate filter protector can withstand the toughest exposure.

This is the first iteration of two uVision lamps out of many specialized models in the series. The uVision UV-365ES is the standard intensity model, which has a nominal steady state intensity of 4,700 µW/cm² at 15 inches (38cm). The coverage area encompasses a large 6 inch (cm) diameter at 15 inches (38cm), with a minimum UV-A intensity of 1,200 µW/cm². The UV-365EH is the high-intensity model, producing a nominal steady state intensity of 7,000 µW/cm² at 15 inches (38cm) – with an increased coverage area of 7 inches (cm) at 15 inches (38cm).

Spectronics Corporation

www.spectroline.com