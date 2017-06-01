Creaform MaxSHOT Next Optical Coordinate Measuring System

Creaform announced the launch of a new generation of optical coordinate measuring systems, the MaxSHOT Next. Quality control and product development specialists from the aerospace, automotive, transportation and heavy industries will benefit from the system’s live go/no-go guidance feature for even more accurate and reliable measurements for their large-scale metrology projects.

Building on the first generation of MaxSHOT 3D™, Creaform has achieved a major industry milestone by developing an “intelligent” measurement solution that autonomously guides users to the right measurements within VXelements™. Considered a serious alternative to laser trackers for many applications, the new MaxSHOT 3D can be used as a standalone measurement device and also be used in combination with Creaform’s 3D scanners and portable CMMs. Major benefits are:

40% more accurate with volumetric accuracy of up to 0.015 mm/m.

Visual projections with live go/no-go feedback directly on the part, guiding the user to the correct position to take the shot for unparalleled ease-of-use.

New light, ergonomic design engineered specifically for photogrammetric measurement of large parts ranging from 2 to 10 meters.

Improved hardware reliability and multifunction buttons for easier interaction with the software in shop-floor conditions.

Available in Standard and Elite versions

Creaform

www.creaform3d.com