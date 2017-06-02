Mahr Federal Changes Name to Mahr Inc.

PROVIDENCE, RI — Mahr Federal changed its name to Mahr Inc., the company announced, and will immediately begin transitioning to the new company name in all legal, product and promotional uses.

Mahr Inc. is a member of the Mahr Group, the third largest full-line producer of dimensional metrology instruments in the world, with more than 1,900 employees and sales of about $250 million.

"Changing our name to Mahr Inc. is a logical and long planned step," said Tony Picone, Mahr Inc. president. "As a worldwide manufacturer of dimensional metrology equipment and member of the Mahr Group, this change will provide more consistency and better product and brand recognition across all our markets."

