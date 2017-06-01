Perfecting Your Manufacturing Eddy Current Test

We test our products to ensure that they ship without defects. This helps reduce our scrap and warranty costs, and above all, create and deliver products that meet our customers’ needs.

Our testing designs must anticipate the actual failure mechanisms that occur in the field. We must also focus our testing on critical areas where a failure will be most costly. A small flaw or heat treat discrepancy in one area of a component may have no effect on the function, fit and finish of that part. Yet, if that same condition were to occur in a critical area, such as a bearing race, the part may fail prematurely.