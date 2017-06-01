Siemens SITRANS FS230 Clamp-on Ultrasonic Flow System

Siemens announced the release of the new digitally based SITRANS FS230 clamp-on ultrasonic flow system, a combination of the new Sitrans FST030 transmitter and Sitrans FSS200 clamp-on sensors. The new flow system is suitable for a broad array of industries requiring high-quality liquid flow meas-urement, including water and wastewater, oil and gas, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and chemical.

The Sitrans FST030 transmitter includes an innovative Digital Sensor Link that digitizes the signal at the earliest stage of measurement, resulting in an optimal signal-to-noise ratio. Due to its best-in-class 100 Hz data update rate and integrated PerformancePLUSTM algorithm, the transmitter detects even the smallest changes in flow for consistently high accuracy of 0.5 to 1% of flow rate and a very stable zero point. Its patented pipe configuration menu allows the user to select various upstream pipe anoma-lies and automatically adjusts for flow profile disorders stemming from unfavorable upstream condi-tions. The Sitrans FST030 also offers comprehensive diagnostics that detect changes in aeration, signal quality, sonic speed, temperature and fluid type, providing a valuable window into the process and fa-cilitating preventative maintenance.

Designed to provide a thoroughly user-friendly experience from installation through operation, the Sitrans FST030 transmitter comes equipped with simplified mounting hardware and a variety of built-in startup wizards. The Human-Machine Interface (HMI) can be customized with up to six different views while delivering multi-parameter measurements including mass flow, gross/standard volume flow and density. Unique support tools provide direct access to all operational and functional data, certificates and audit trails.

Siemens

