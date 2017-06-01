Sierra-Olympic Technologies Viento HD IP67 Thermal Camera

Sierra-Olympic Technologies announces the new Viento HD IP67, a full HD 1080p thermal camera with an IP67 environmentally-rated enclosure. The unique, high-definition longwave-infrared (LWIR) imager is in a rugged housing that provides total protection against dust, and protects against the effects of water immersion to depths between 15 cm and 1 meter.

The robust Viento HD IP67 delivers true 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution utilizing an uncooled vanadi-um oxide (VOx) sensor with a capacity of over 2.3 million pixels on a 12-micron pixel pitch, making it ideal for industrial, military/defense, and security applications where the maximum number of pixels is required. The uncooled microbolometer detector also provides long life for the camera system by elimi-nating the need for a cryocooler that would require periodic replacement or servicing.

Sierra-Olympic’s high-def camera system offers HD-SDI, h.264 IP, or 16-bit, full-dynamic-range digital data or digital data with automatic gain control (AGC). The digital acquisition system includes a configured frame grabber for full-frame rate, full bit depth acquisition, and display. The Viento HD camera system includes integrated image enhancement functions and a 24 mm F1.1 athermalized cus-tom-designed optic. It is available with a hard carbon-coated 24 mm fixed focal length lens; custom lenses are also available upon request.

