New ProductsNDT

Sierra-Olympic Technologies Viento HD IP67 Thermal Camera

Sierra-Olympic Technologies Viento HD IP67 Thermal Camera
June 1, 2017
KEYWORDS high definition imaging / Sierra-Olympic Technologies / thermal imaging
Reprints
No Comments

Sierra-Olympic Technologies announces the new Viento HD IP67, a full HD 1080p thermal camera with an IP67 environmentally-rated enclosure. The unique, high-definition longwave-infrared (LWIR) imager is in a rugged housing that provides total protection against dust, and protects against the effects of water immersion to depths between 15 cm and 1 meter.

The robust Viento HD IP67 delivers true 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution utilizing an uncooled vanadi-um oxide (VOx) sensor with a capacity of over 2.3 million pixels on a 12-micron pixel pitch, making it ideal for industrial, military/defense, and security applications where the maximum number of pixels is required. The uncooled microbolometer detector also provides long life for the camera system by elimi-nating the need for a cryocooler that would require periodic replacement or servicing.

Sierra-Olympic’s high-def camera system offers HD-SDI, h.264 IP, or 16-bit, full-dynamic-range digital data or digital data with automatic gain control (AGC). The digital acquisition system includes a configured frame grabber for full-frame rate, full bit depth acquisition, and display.  The Viento HD camera system includes integrated image enhancement functions and a 24 mm F1.1 athermalized cus-tom-designed optic. It is available with a hard carbon-coated 24 mm fixed focal length lens; custom lenses are also available upon request.

Sierra-Olympic Technologies, Inc.

www.sierraolympic.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Quality Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.