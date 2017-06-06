A3 Mexico Offers Free Automation Training Sessions at EXPO PACK Guadalajara in Mexico

ANN ARBOR, MI — The Association for Advancing Automation will offer free automation training sessions on June 13-14 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

In conjunction with EXPO PACK Guadalajra, the training covers the fundamental automation disciplines of robotics, vision and motion control and will provide insight on how companies can successfully implement robotics and automation. A free networking reception will follow the training and provide a forum for automation companies to network, share knowledge and best practices needed to move the Mexican robotics market forward.

The four training sessions, located at Expo Guadalajara, introduce the key automation disciplines of robotics, vision and motion control. With training guidance ranging from how to evaluate and budget robotic equipment and suppliers, how to work with robotics system integrators to ensure success, and how to avoid common pitfalls of machine vision deployment, launch and production to examining the principals behind motion control, attendees will gain solid insight into fundamental principles needed in adopting automation technologies.

The training sessions include:

8:30-11 a.m., Tuesday, June 13

Getting Started with Robotics (in English, with live Spanish translation)

Fundamental of Machine Vision (in Spanish)

Wednesday, June 14 (both sessions in Spanish)

8:30-11 a.m. Successfully Working with a Robotic System Integrator

8:30-9:30 a.m. Basic Machine Design and the Physics of Motion

Register for the free training at: www.a3mexico.com.mx/events/entrenamiento-de-automatizacion/unete-gratis-formacion-en-automatizacion?section=ria

“Mexico’s $2.2 trillion economy is poised to enjoy rapid growth in automation technologies and A3 Mexico is dedicated to support and promote the automation ecosystem here,” said Jeff Burnstein, A3 president. “These training courses and networking event tap into the collective knowledge and expertise we’ve gained working with 1000+ companies on implementing automation technologies into their businesses. As outlined in our recent white paper, the age of automation will bring many new opportunities and benefits, and key to all of it will be training and skill development.”

A3 Mexico Reception Provides Strong Networking Opportunities

To encourage networking of automation-related companies in Mexico, A3 Mexico is hosting a free reception at Westin Guadalajara located near Expo Guadalajara where EXPO PACK Guadalajara is held.

The event, which will include a review of the robotics market and its opportunities, offers companies a venue to network, learn more about automation and discuss ways that A3 Mexico can best support the Mexican automation industry.

Companies that conduct business in Mexico are invited to share this invite with Mexican colleagues and partners based in Mexico. All attendees need to RSVP.

For more information, visit www.a3mexico.com.mx.