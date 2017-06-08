Dow President and COO Jim Fitterling Named to Manufacturers Association Board of Directors

WASHINGTON — The National Association of Manufacturers announced that The Dow Chemical Company President and Chief Operating Officer Jim Fitterling was elected to the NAM Board of Directors, where he will play a strategic role in advancing a policy agenda that promotes growth for the manufacturing sector and its more than 12 million workers in America.

Founded in 1895, the NAM, guided by its board of directors, is the largest industrial trade association in the United States with more than 14,000 members and is the nation’s most influential advocate for manufacturing. The NAM is at the forefront of every important policy debate for manufacturers. Executives on the NAM Board, which comprises leaders representing companies of all sizes in every industrial sector—and some of the world’s most iconic brands—are the driving force behind the NAM’s advocacy efforts.

“I am honored to be a part of the NAM’s leadership and working on sound public policy solutions that will lead to job growth in modern manufacturing here in the United States,” said Fitterling. “I look forward to sharing Dow’s story and experiences—and the stories of all manufacturers—to strengthen our economy and create more opportunities for working families. As a member of the NAM Board, I also plan to work with NAM members to develop effective workforce policies that ensure we have the skilled workers manufacturers need to drive economic growth.”

“Jim is a unique and forward-leaning leader for manufacturers of all sizes. He brings valuable insight and world-class experience to the NAM membership and our Board,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “Jim knows what it takes to succeed in a changing global economy and the kinds of solutions we need to see from our policymakers. His is a highly respected voice on the values that make America exceptional: free enterprise, competitiveness, individual liberty and equal opportunity. With Jim’s proven leadership, the NAM will be an even more effective advocate for manufacturers—the backbone of our economy. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Board.”

