DTU Energy Uses Industrial CT to Development Green Energy Solutions

DTU uses a high-flux Nikon Metrology CT system to non-destructively investigate energy materials such as batteries and fuel cells. The high energy 225 kV microfocus source penetrates dense battery, electrolysis cell and fuel cell samples in the search for suitable materials to develop sustainable, green energy systems.

Non-renewable energy resources are used to generate approximately 85% of the world’s energy today, but the issues with these finite sources have been known for a long time. It’s not just that the supplies of fossil fuels are exhaustible and will one day be depleted but also the effect that using them has on the world. With greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide created by burning fossil fuels contributing to global warming, we need to find alternative resources to power the world. Taking into consideration the limited reserves and the negative environmental impact of non-renewable energy resources, DTU Energy’s primary objective is to develop technologies for conversion and storage of energy, in sustainable energy systems.