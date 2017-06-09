Mitutoyo America Announces Grand Opening of Novi Solution Center

AURORA, IL — Mitutoyo America Corporation announces the grand opening of the newest M3 Solution Center in Novi, MI.

This new 8,455-square-foot facility is located for customers to schedule appointments for product demonstrations, assistance with application challenges and metrology solutions, as well as product and educational training seminars. The M3 Solution Center is located at 46850 Magellan Dr., Suite 100, Novi, MI.

The Novi M3 Solution Center showcases Mitutoyo America’s automated measurement cell technology. Configured with a MACH Ko-ga-me coordinate measuring machine and a Quick Vision Active CNC vision measuring system equipped with a touch probe, the flexible cell displays the capabilities of Mitutoyo’s automated inspection equipment and the services offered by the Mitutoyo Sales Solutions Team. The parts are fed by a robot and held with Mitutoyo modular ECO-FIX fixture systems.



“Our goal is to provide timely metrology solutions to our customers in a region that is the center of the automotive industry, as well as the other industries we serve including medical, appliance and agricultural,” says Terry Davis, regional sales manager. “The benefit of moving into a new, conveniently located M3 Solution Center is the accessibility of experienced metrology specialists and state-of-the art equipment, software and automated solutions to our customers.”

