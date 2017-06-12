Coordinate Metrology Society Features Thought Leaders and Original Technical Papers at the 2017 CMSC

SNOWBIRD, UT — The Coordinate Metrology Society announced their agenda of 23 original technical papers and presentations to be delivered at the 2017 Coordinate Metrology Society Conference (CMSC).

The Coordinate Metrology Society will gather for their 33rd annual event from July 17–21, 2017 at the Snowbird Meeting and Convention Center in Snowbird, UT.

Professionals and novice users in the portable 3D measurement and scientific communities convene each year at the five-day conference. The CMSC is well known for its exclusive, diverse technical presentations delivered by industry thought leaders, high-level experts and scientists from around the globe. The full listing of the 2017 CMSC presentations can be found at 2017 CMSC Conference Agenda. Conference Registration is open to members and interested professionals at https://www.CMSC.org/register.



All abstract submissions are peer-reviewed and selected by the CMSC Executive Committee. 3D Metrology-based technical papers and presentations will be delivered by industry veterans representing leading manufacturers and organizations such as The Boeing Company, NASA Johnson Space Center, Triumph Aerostructures, NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology), FFT Produktionssysteme GmbH, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory, and the National Physical Laboratory (NPL-UK). The roster includes five speakers from prominent educational institutions including UNC Charlotte, Kennesaw State University, University College London, Tianjin University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Highlighted examples of presentation titles include Close Range Photogrammetry in Space, Multi-instrument Survey to Capture Robot Pose Accuracy and Repeatability, Metrology Guided Wing Join Automation, Absolute Measurements for Body-in-White, and Integrating Inertial Sensors with Optical Measurement Systems. The presentation agenda in addition to the Exhibition Hall, Measurement Zone and Education Zone provide a single-source educational platform for exploring new and emerging metrology technologies. Portable metrology users of all levels come together to hash out theories and ideas, discuss best practices and techniques, and study the successful use of portable 3D coordinate measurement systems, laser trackers, photogrammetry, laser radar, 3D scanners and sensors, inspection software and more.

CMSC attendees hail from countries around the world and represent prominent science/research laboratories, educational institutions, and industries such as aerospace, satellite, automotive, shipbuilding, power generation, and general engineering. Also during the conference, the Coordinate Metrology Society hosts user group meetings and networking events to encourage an open, educational atmosphere. The organization conducts hands-on workshops and Level-One and Level-Two Certification examinations as well. The CMSC Exhibition Hall is packed with current technology such as portable coordinate measuring machines (PCMMs), software, and accessories supported by more than 40 OEMs and service providers.

For more information, visit www.CMSC.org.