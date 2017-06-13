Hexagon Kicks off HxGN LIVE Conference in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Hexagon kicked off its annual HxGN LIVE event June 13. Running June 13-16 at The Venetian hotel in Las Vegas, this four-day international conference brings together thousands of industry professionals to exchange ideas and explore the latest solutions that are shaping smart change.

Organized along six tracks—geospatial, geosystems, manufacturing intelligence, mining, process, power and marine and safety and infrastructure—the conference presents a lineup of the technologies driving Hexagon’s SMART X strategy.

“We have an amazing community of customers and partners, and we know this will be an inspiring week for them,” said Ola Rollén, Hexagon president and CEO. “Every year, HxGN LIVE becomes more diverse – diverse in the sessions and keynotes we offer, diverse in the technologies we present. We are honoured to have participants from all over the world, and we are excited to introduce this year’s programme, which is focused on unlocking the untapped, limitless potential of data.”

This year also marks Hexagon’s fourth annual Shaping Smart Change Customer Recognition Programme, which acknowledges customers and partners for innovative use of Hexagon technologies. This year’s honorees are Anglo American Kumba Iron Ore, BJ Open Tide BoGuan IT Co. LTD, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, the Canadian Department of National Defence Mapping and Charting Establishment, Hendrick Motorsports, Prisma Groep, Raízen and Reliance Industries Limited.

“True innovation is rarely found at the end of beaten paths, and those who continue to step out of their boxes keep our world advancing,” said Rollén. “Our Shaping Smart Change Recognition Programme honours such enterprises, whose achievements and visionary practices in the use of Hexagon technology bring our innovations to life.”

Those who cannot attend HxGN LIVE in person can experience the conference digitally with the help of a live stream of activities on HxGN TV, providing worldwide, real-time access to keynotes, track sessions, classes and more. Footage and streams will be posted throughout the week on hxgntv.com.