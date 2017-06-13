AT Expands Production Location in Bad Oldesloe

BAD OLDESLOE, GERMANY — Automation Technology opened its new production hall. The company is thus responding to the worldwide strong demand for thermography systems and 3D sensors. The new facility has expanded AT’s production area by more than 1,000 square meters.

"Due to the increasing order volume over the past several years, this expansion was only a logical consequence," said André Kasper, CTO of Automation Technology. “The new production hall allows us to adapt our manufacturing capabilities to the increasing market demand.”

On the roof of the new building has been installed a solar system with a peak capacity of up to 60 kilowatts. In combination with a new energy storage unit, the solar system enables a nearly self-sufficient power supply of the entire company. As a future-driven company, AT leverages its business growth in the most effective manner and therefore makes a long-term contribution to a cleaner environment.

For more information, visit www.automationtechnology.de.