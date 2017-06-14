DSI Announces New Operations Manager

SANTA ROSA, CA — Deposition Sciences Inc., a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, appointed Jerry Camotta as its new operations manager. Camotta brings over 28 years of extensive optical coating manufacturing and operations management experience.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jerry to the DSI team," said President Jim Giacobazzi. “With his extensive optical coating manufacturing experience, lean manufacturing, and the successful implementation of an optical factory of the future, he is an excellent choice for this position. Jerry will play a critical role as we continue to invest in our operations to support our customers’ future needs in both the commercial and government markets.”

Camotta has a bachelor of science degree in industrial technology from Southern Illinois University and successfully achieved a Lean Sigma Green Belt certification. He has worked in the capacity of director of programs, director of operations and manufacturing manager for a range of optical coating and process technology companies. He has been involved in department and business unit turnarounds that have delivered organization

leading uptime, yields, profitability and on-­time delivery. He also brings program management experience with design, manufacturing, and installation of complex equipment around the world.

