Hexagon to Invest €90 Million in New Smart Factory

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN — Hexagon plans to invest approximately €90 million in a new 52,000-square-meter, state-of-the-art production facility in Hongdao, China.

The new site, which primarily will produce metrology systems for the MI division, will utilize Hexagon’s smart manufacturing technologies to produce and calibrate the systems, as well as house software development and customer support teams covering the wider Hexagon portfolio. The Hongdao facility also will include office and meeting space, recreational areas for employees and a Hexagon solution centre. Construction will be managed using Hexagon’s own enterprise construction solution, HxGN SMART Build, and is slated to begin this year, with completion targeted for 2020.

“The factories of the future must be flexible, modular working environments with data-driven ecosystems that embed agility and quality into every phase of the production process,” said Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. “Our new facility not only will deliver high-class products and services for our customers in China and the surrounding region, but also pioneer new technologies to support smart manufacturing.”

